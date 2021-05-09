CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Shares of CECE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $262.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

