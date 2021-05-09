Abyss Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $144,653.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00080808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00063029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00103606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.74 or 0.00776282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,411.47 or 0.09258285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00043614 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

