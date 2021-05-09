AGAr Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.91 Million (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, AGAr has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. AGAr has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and $20,813.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AGAr coin can currently be bought for $494.87 or 0.00846658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00066490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.87 or 0.00249558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 302.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $690.42 or 0.01181208 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00031313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.36 or 0.00739714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,570.07 or 1.00205444 BTC.

About AGAr

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AGAr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AGAr using one of the exchanges listed above.

