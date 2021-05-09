Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.200-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $277 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.71 million.Certara also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.20-0.24 EPS.

NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 879,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,984. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Certara presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.40.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

