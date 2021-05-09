Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The company had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,704. The company has a market capitalization of $568.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $95.98.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICPT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.