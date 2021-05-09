Filecash (FIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.43 Million

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Filecash coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Filecash has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $13.43 million and $436,247.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00066972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.07 or 0.00251349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 385.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.51 or 0.01178922 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00032034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.79 or 0.00746534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,908.50 or 0.99996765 BTC.

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

