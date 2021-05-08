TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. 5,358,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,609. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

