Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of SUPN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 431,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,509. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

