Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 547,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chembio Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

