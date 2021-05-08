GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%.

NYSE GLOP remained flat at $$3.08 during trading hours on Friday. 495,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,438. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $152.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLOP shares. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

