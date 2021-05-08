PlutusDeFi (PLT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.35 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00081912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00063001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00104129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.48 or 0.00785363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,504.67 or 0.09367993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00044009 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

