Manna Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Manna has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Manna coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002818 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,072.86 or 0.97128150 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,045,202 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,026 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Buying and Selling Manna

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.