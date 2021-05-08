Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.390-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.580-1.640 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 580,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,817. The company has a market cap of $845.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

