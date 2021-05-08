Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,852. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $67.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TARA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

