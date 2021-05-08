MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 million-$1.30 million.

NASDAQ:MOSY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. 2,077,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. MoSys has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 81.92% and a negative net margin of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

