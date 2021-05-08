AppCoins (APPC) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $56.31 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00082128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00063252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.06 or 0.00791823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00104453 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,549.41 or 0.09428359 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00044086 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,321,974 coins and its circulating supply is 245,321,973 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

