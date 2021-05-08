Bitradio Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $76,182.72 and approximately $58.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00031780 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $925.15 or 0.01576319 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,984,150 coins and its circulating supply is 9,984,146 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.