Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $2.21 on Major Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Swerve has a market cap of $26.29 million and approximately $11.67 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00003769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swerve has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00081951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00063506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.71 or 0.00787119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00104124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,539.94 or 0.09444474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00043994 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 13,702,212 coins and its circulating supply is 11,893,159 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

