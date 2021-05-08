Offshift (XFT) Trading Up 20.6% This Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and $154,923.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00004576 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,929.00 or 1.00461904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048038 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011926 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.01 or 0.00219941 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

