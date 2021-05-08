Beam One Day Trading Volume Reaches $38.21 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $136.34 million and approximately $38.21 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beam has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000629 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 100.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 98.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 115.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 87,702,120 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.