Analysts Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($2.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ:CMPI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. 95,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,934. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 743,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,853.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPI. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,332,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 122,227 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 865.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.