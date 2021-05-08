Ellaism (ELLA) Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $209,172.74 and approximately $550.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.81 or 0.06633028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.79 or 0.00212739 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 44,649,476 coins and its circulating supply is 44,598,145 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELLAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.