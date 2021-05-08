The Kroger (NYSE:KR) versus Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Critical Survey

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Kroger and Albertsons Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Kroger 2.29% 27.26% 5.47% Albertsons Companies 1.53% 99.45% 6.10%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Kroger and Albertsons Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Kroger 4 12 2 0 1.89 Albertsons Companies 2 4 12 0 2.56

The Kroger presently has a consensus price target of $34.11, indicating a potential downside of 9.59%. Albertsons Companies has a consensus price target of $19.94, indicating a potential upside of 3.95%. Given Albertsons Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than The Kroger.

Dividends

The Kroger pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Kroger pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Kroger has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Kroger and Albertsons Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Kroger $122.29 billion 0.23 $1.66 billion $2.20 17.15 Albertsons Companies $62.46 billion 0.14 $466.40 million N/A N/A

The Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Albertsons Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of The Kroger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of The Kroger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co. operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company's marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets; and sells fuel through 1,596 fuel centers. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 2,742 retail food stores under various banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

