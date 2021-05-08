Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Announces Earnings Results

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Himax Technologies updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.542-0.602 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.54-$0.60 EPS.

Shares of HIMX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,763,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 142.90 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIMX shares. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

