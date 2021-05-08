Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,445,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,881. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,141.29 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 332,369 shares of company stock worth $20,633,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunrun stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,132 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

