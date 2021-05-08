Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TCDA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. 238,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,939. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $204.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. Tricida has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $32.99.

Get Tricida alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.