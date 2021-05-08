TurtleNetwork Price Reaches $0.0475 on Major Exchanges (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $3,297.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

