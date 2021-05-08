Space Cow Boy (SCB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,650.00

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for $11.70 or 0.00019950 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $382,079.32 and $5,650.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00081813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.22 or 0.00787932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00104111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,501.94 or 0.09378924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00044090 BTC.

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

