Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Issues Earnings Results

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,823. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

In related news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $28,596.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,752 shares in the company, valued at $937,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,151,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,022. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

