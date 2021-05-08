Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.580-1.640 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 580,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,817. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $845.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

