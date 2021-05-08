Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%.
Ready Capital stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. 405,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,727. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.
