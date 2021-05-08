Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Ready Capital stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. 405,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,727. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

RC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

