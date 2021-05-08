PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.64 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS.

PFSI traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $57.04. 845,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,088. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $2,620,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,547,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,710,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily Ann Youssouf sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $599,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and have sold 319,960 shares worth $19,799,413. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.