Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.76 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.690-1.820 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ OPRT traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 209,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.96 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. Oportun Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $4,495,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

