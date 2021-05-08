WHALE Hits Market Capitalization of $140.18 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. WHALE has a market cap of $140.18 million and $858,208.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.70 or 0.00043782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00252837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 378.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.75 or 0.01158199 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.21 or 0.00746645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,747.04 or 1.00096432 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WHALEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.