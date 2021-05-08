Hxro (HXRO) Reaches Market Cap of $142.35 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $142.35 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00081992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00063048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.05 or 0.00788969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00103854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,507.35 or 0.09383726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00043987 BTC.

About Hxro

Hxro is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.