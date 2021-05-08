Envista (NYSE:NVST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Envista (NYSE:NVST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%.
NVST traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.48. 3,163,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.85 and a beta of 2.00.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
