Envista (NYSE:NVST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Envista (NYSE:NVST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%.

NVST traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.48. 3,163,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.85 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $576,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $11,946,934. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

