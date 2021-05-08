First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Announces Earnings Results

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 161.21%. The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 101,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,508. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

