TravelNote (TVNT) Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last Week

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $50,643.20 and approximately $19.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00067862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00252090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 387.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.25 or 0.01151731 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.60 or 0.00746487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,787.02 or 0.99826301 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

