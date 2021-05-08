USDJ Price Hits $1.07 (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001820 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $15.92 million and $9.64 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00067862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00252090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 387.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.25 or 0.01151731 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.60 or 0.00746487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,787.02 or 0.99826301 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

