Edgeware (EDG) One Day Volume Tops $789,668.00

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $117.40 million and approximately $789,668.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00081992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00062723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.14 or 0.00792595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00103575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,549.72 or 0.09396102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00043865 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

