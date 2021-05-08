Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Issues Earnings Results

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE LAC traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. 3,225,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,599,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

