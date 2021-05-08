Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.950-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Endo International also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.95-2.30 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ENDP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.63. 3,918,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,870. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. Endo International’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

