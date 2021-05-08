PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Issues Earnings Results

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,380.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

