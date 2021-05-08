PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,034,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

