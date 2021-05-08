Zcoin (XZC) Market Cap Reaches $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,152.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,884.50 or 0.06566886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.09 or 0.02387184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.75 or 0.00586199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.43 or 0.00215423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.19 or 0.00799944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.67 or 0.00626633 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.26 or 0.00526196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

