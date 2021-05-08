Router Protocol Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.44 million and approximately $681,204.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for $8.51 or 0.00014380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00251575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 389.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.78 or 0.01135672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00032260 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.53 or 0.00746415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,013.06 or 0.99763774 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,261 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

