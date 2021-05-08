Minter Network (BIP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $135,472.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $54.90 million and approximately $135,472.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00251575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 389.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028717 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $671.78 or 0.01135672 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,093,029,171 coins and its circulating supply is 3,887,819,604 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.