Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million-$506 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $493.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.03)-$0.04 EPS.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.21. 1,083,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.10.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

