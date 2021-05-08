Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:ESTA traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.59. 102,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,919. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

