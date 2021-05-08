Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Earnings Results

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MTD traded down $20.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,278.56. 142,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,335. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,229.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,164.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $661.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,339.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,002.89.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at $28,505,688.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

